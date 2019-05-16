Champion horses check-in to experience Emirates Equine

By Staff

Close to 100 horses heading to the Shanghai leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour between 3 and 5 May 2019 were the latest to experience Emirates Equine- Emirates SkyCargo’s specialised product for calm and comfortable transportation of horses.

91 horses boarded two Emirates SkyCargo Boeing 777 freighter aircraft specially chartered for the occasion for their journey from Belgium.

The horses were first led into specially designed horse stalls which were then loaded directly into the cargo aircraft for a smooth boarding experience.

On these flights, the horses were accommodated two per horse stall, considered the equivalent of business class travel. The horse stalls were also fitted with hay nets to ensure that the equine champions didn’t lack their in-flight snacks.

Emirates SkyCargo’s equine customers also had access to constant care during the flight as the carrier’s freighter aircraft also has provision for qualified vets and grooms to travel with the horses during the flight.

The air cargo carrier worked with Peden Bloodstock, a reputed equine transportation company, to ensure that the horses were well cared for before, during and after their flights so they could hit the ground running at Shanghai.

Post the tournament, the horses once again boarded their Emirates SkyCargo flights back to Belgium.