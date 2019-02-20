Chief of Staff of Angolan Armed Forces visits Wahat Al Karama

By Wam

General Antonio Egidio Santos, Chief of Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces, visited on Wednesday Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark built to immortalise the sacrifices of the UAE’s brave heroes.

The visit came as part of General Santos' participation in IDEX 2019, currently taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Upon his arrival, the Angolan Chief of Staff was welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

The visit began with the Guard of Honour ceremony, after which General Santos laid a wreath before the Martyrs' Monument, which is made up of 31 massive aluminum panels leaning on one another to symbolise solidarity between the people and the leadership of the UAE.

Accompanied by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun, Gen. Santos toured the site's prominent areas, and concluded by his visit by signing the visitor's log and lauding the UAE's heroes for their noble sacrifices and inspiring bravery in the face of adversity.