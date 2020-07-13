Child Safety Department hosts childcare experts in online summer camp

By WAM

As ensuring mental and emotional wellbeing of families coping with the myriad stresses of the coronavirus pandemic becomes a pressing issue globally, the Child Safety Department in Sharjah, CSD, is hosting a two-month ‘Child Safety Summer Camp’ consisting of a livestream discussion series in a bid to educate parents, teachers, children and youth on key topics regarding children’s safety.

Taking place over the months of July and August, this virtual community awareness drive is being held collaboratively with Sharjah Police, Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority, Sharjah Child Friendly Office, and a number of childcare experts and doctors. All sessions will be live streamed on both video conferencing applications and CSD’s Instagram account (@childsafetyuae).

"Our continued endeavour at CSD has been to create a trusted knowledge platform on all child safety issues for parents, childcare professionals, teachers, children and youths. We have intensified our online engagement with our audiences, in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, as it is more important than ever to expand our outreach to share information and tools that will boost child safety and overall family wellbeing," noted Hanadi Saleh Al Yafei, Director of CSD.

"Our discussion series this month have been designed in consultation with experts from various fields, and will educate the community on vital issues that may affect their lives. We have timed this series to coincide with the start of the summer break in order to benefit the maximum number of people across age groups," she added.

The online summer camp will highlight topics, including 'Our safe home', 'I know my rights', and 'How to be confident'.

Earlier this month, CSD hosted three sessions. The first one, 'First Aid Skills', was held in collaboration with the Sharjah Police and live streamed by 500 individuals. The second session, entitled 'Children Ingesting Foreign Objects', saw an audience of 700 people. The talk also highlighted how to respond and treat such cases, pointing out common first aid mistakes.

The third session, 'Measures To Safeguard Children', reviewed practical steps to protect children physically, psychologically and online.

