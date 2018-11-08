Children trained on water safety and rescue

By Wam

Abu Dhabi City Municipality, ADM, has organised an educational event entitled "Young Rescuer" to educate children, aged between 5-12, as well as the beachgoers, on water and beach safety.

The campaign, held in coordination with the Zayed Volunteering Team for Search and Rescue, the Rescue Team of Abu Dhabi Beaches, and Mediclinic Hospital, aims to create a safer environment for the public through various ongoing programmes that raise awareness on safety measures to be taken at beaches and public facilities.

The children received training on First Aid and rescue, as well as swimming tips, information on the risks of drowning, and were taught how to safely and correctly use beach facilities.