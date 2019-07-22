China's top real estate internet platform launches services in UAE

By WAM

Fang, the leading real estate internet platform in China, has marked its launch in the UAE with a special LED show on Burj Khalifa, the global icon. A part of Fang Holdings, Fang leads the online real estate market in China in terms of number of page views and visitors to its websites that provide marketing, listing, financial and value-added services.

For the UAE, Fang has announced the launch of uae.fang.com, a dedicated portal that will exclusively feature property listings in the UAE, covering the country’s leading developers as well as brokerages in China.

Dubai and the UAE are the latest addition to Fang’s extensive portfolio that covers property listing in 658 cities across 24 countries. Fang records 150 million unique views per month and has 120 million registered users. The Fang app has been downloaded over 200 million times and is used for 4.04 million hours on average per month, highlighting its popularity.

With its focus on digital marketing, e-commerce and listings, uae.fang.com aims to further strengthen investment by Chinese investors in Dubai’s real estate market, which has recorded consistent growth in recent years, especially following the visa on arrival status granted to the Chinese by the UAE.

According to reports by the Dubai Land Department, investors from China accounted for nearly AED 1.7 billion of property investments in the first nine months of 2018. With the UAE announcing long-term visas for property investors, there is increased interest among Chinese investors.

Jian Liu, CEO of Fang, said: "With the launch of uae.fang.com, we are offering the opportunity for real estate developers in Dubai to connect with Chinese customers, who are seeking to invest abroad. Dubai is today one of the most popular destinations for Chinese investors, given the central location of the city, the strong UAE-China bilateral relations, and the positive economic growth environment. Dubai meets all the key considerations of Chinese property investors including higher yields and return, and easy access to high-end retail destinations such as The Dubai Mall, as well as world-class hospitals and universities.

"With Expo 2020 Dubai upcoming, there is increased interest by Chinese investors in Dubai. Through uae.fang.com, customers in China can learn more about investing in the UAE and offers instant access to all the leading residential launches. The Mandarin language site will be updated regularly to showcase all the promising investment choices in the UAE, particularly, Dubai,’ added Jian Liu.