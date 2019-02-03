Chinese New Year celebrations captivate crowds across Dubai

By WAM

Residents and visitors to Dubai embraced Chinese New Year celebrations this weekend as many exciting events, highlighted by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, DFRE, took place across the city.

Shoppers to The Dubai Mall enjoyed a series of live performances in-line with a China Art theme, while City Walk by Meraas hosted The Grand Parade on Al Mustaqbal Street and saw over 20,000 participants from different countries celebrate the Chinese New Year together.

Atlantis The Palm, Dubai witnessed world-class roaming entertainment, as a choreographed Lion made its way through the various dining outlets at the hotel. The Palace Downtown, Bab Al Shams and New Shanghai at The Dubai Mall also kick-started the festivities, welcoming friends and families who enjoyed a variety of different dining options.

Visitors to Dubai Parks and Resorts were transported to the mainland of China, as they experienced traditional delicacies and activities, while families at MOTIONGAT interacted with dragon dances and popular film characters.

Chinese New Year celebrations will continue until 13th February.