Civil Defence controls fire in Ajman Corniche

By Wam

Civil Defence personnel extinguished a fire in the air-conditioning room of a residential tower at the Ajman Corniche last night.

The teams also evacuated the building’s residents, with the assistance of the Ajman Police Fire Department, the National Ambulance, the Federal Authority of Electricity and Water, Human Appeal International, HAI, and the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC.

Brigadier Abdulaziz Ali Al Shamsi, Director of the Civil Defence General Administration, said that the Ajman Police Civil Defence received a report, last night, about a fire in one of the residential towers of the Ajman Corniche.

He added that a fire took place in the air-conditioning room on the 26th floor that damaged its air-conditioning generators and spread smoke around the floor and other areas of the tower, because of which 19 people suffered from suffocation while 13 people were transported by ambulances, and five elderly people and children were taken to the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Hospital for treatment.

Al Shamsi stressed that the fire was contained immediately after the arrival of their teams, which prevented it from spreading to other towers while adding that all relevant authorities arrived at the location to deal with the incident.

Al Shamsi called on the residents of the residential towers to commit to its preventive safety requirements, to avoid fires and protect their lives.

The HAI branch in Ajman provided logistical support to those affected by the fire by evacuating families, in cooperation with the Ajman Police and the Civil Defence, as per the directives of Dr. Khalid Haja, HAI Executive Director.