Civil defence teams in Sharjah deal with fire in residential tower in Al Nahda

The civil defence teams in Sharjah yesterday dealt with a fire that broke out in one of the residential towers in Al Nahda in Sharjah, after a quick response that did not exceed six minutes, after which the residents were evacuated and drones were used to detect people inside the apartments.

Initial reports showed that the fire that broke out at 9:04 pm on Tuesday, in a 49-storey tower, comprising 328 apartments, and parking lots, resulted in seven injuries that were treated on site.

The civil defence force, Central Operations, National Ambulance, the Emirati Red Crescent, and the Sharjah Municipality, were mobilised to deal with the accident.

Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director-General of Civil Defence Department, stressed that all residents were evacuated before the spread of the fire, which contributed to avoiding serious injuries, and spreading of fire to the neighbouring buildings as well as saving all residents.

