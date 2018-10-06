Commander-in-chief of Dubai Police meets new Consul-General of France

By WAM

Issues of concern to the French community in Dubai were at the heart of the discussions as Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, has received Raja Rabia, the new Consul-General of France in Dubai.

Al Marri welcomed the new French diplomat, wishing her success in maintaining the strong bonds of cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, they discussed topics of mutual interest, with Al Marri reaffirming the determination of Dubai Police to continue to support the members of all foreign communities living in the emirate.