'Commemoration Day echoes value of patriotism and belonging to homeland': Mohammed bin Rashid

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has said that the UAE leaders, while seeking to preserve in immortal memory the sacrifices of their heroes and honour their devotion in heeding the call of duty, will continue to wholeheartedly support and stand by their families.

"As words are not powerful enough to indicate the sublime status of martyrs, we will remain forever indebted to those who have responded to the call to pay the ultimate sacrifice in defence of the homeland, their sanctities and national gains," H.H. Sheikh Mohammed said in a statement to 'Nation Shield' magazine on the occasion of the Commemoration Day.

"The assigning by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan of November 30th as the Commemoration Day is an indication of the paramount importance of martyrdom in the Emirati culture. It’s the day when the first Emirati citizen in the modern era gave his life for the sake of his homeland and its national gains. A day observed on the eve of our celebration of the establishment of our Union to echo the values of patriotism and belonging that our dignified martyrs embodied, in defending the dignity and preserve the glory of their homeland. A day that inculcates the values of righteousness and justice, and the principles of opposition to oppression that our martyrs steadfastly upheld.

"As we observe a minute of silence in honour of our martyrs, I can hear the echo of this silence in the inner-self of our sons and daughters and sense their willingness to offer their very souls in defence of their nation’s security and stability. I can sense their determination to spare no effort and leave no stone unturned to preserve the dignity of their nation and keep our flag flying high in glory."

Speaking to the country’s Armed Forces' magazine, Sheikh Mohammed said, "To all our soldiers, and all those who served in our military ranks, I say that your brothers who sacrificed their lives on battlegrounds have placed laurel wreaths around your heads. I also say to them you have proved your worth by demonstrating your loyalty to your homeland and by fulfilling the ambitions and vision of your leadership and people."

"You deserve the sublime status of which you're proud of. Our Armed Forces are ensuring stability, security and assurance for our citizens and residents, underpinning our confidence in our present and future, and instilling hope in the hearts of every Arab citizen and in every human being that aspires for justice, security and peace."

Sheikh Mohammed added that the nation "recalls with utmost pride and appreciation the noble sacrifices made by our martyrs and we deeply revere their devotion in heeding the call of duty, in order to safeguard the prosperity and stability of their homeland."

The UAE Armed Forces will continue to serve as the shield of the nation, Sheikh Mohammed said, safeguarding "our national unity and preserves our Arab and Islamic heritage. They will continue to protect the legacy of our ancestors who strived to survive all challenges and make their dreams come true."

He added, "Among the lessons we’ve drawn from the Commemoration Day is the fact that peace, stability and prosperity should not be taken for granted, as they are, rather, hard-earned blessings that need colossal efforts, profound awareness and diligent work to keep, defend and preserve.

"This is exactly what we have been doing since the establishment of our Union. Protecting the safety of our nation, its territorial integrity and national gains will remain the prime concern of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the first and foremost goal of my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and the core and crux of our governmental plans.

"We are totally aware of the challenges facing us and we are braced for all scenarios. However, our fundamental principles and priorities won't change; we will continue to champion peace, development and co-existence with other cultures and beliefs. We will remain solid supporters of our brothers and friends and the UAE will continue to be a beacon of hope for millions across the globe."

On the Commemoration Day, Sheikh Mohammed continued by saying, "We continue to share feelings of pride and glory with the families of our martyred heroes whose noble sacrifices bear witness to the dignity of these valiant people. Along with them, we find comfort and hope in the word of Allah: 'And do not think of those killed in Allah’s path as dead: indeed they are alive and receive their sustenance from their Lord. They rejoice in the bounty provided by Allah.'"

Sheikh Mohammed concluded, "We pray to Allah Almighty to further elevate the status of our martyrs and compensate their families for their loss, praying to Him to ensure the speedy recovery of all those injured while responding to the call of duty, and to protect our soldiers and ensure their safe return home to their loved ones."