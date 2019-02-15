Community Development Minister leads Dubai Cares’ Walk for Education alongside 15,000 participants

By Wam

Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, led today the annual Walk for Education, organised by Dubai Cares, part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives, thus marking the 10th anniversary of the organisation’s annual event.

This year’s Walk witenssed the participation of 15,000 individuals from different ages and nationalities, who took 4,000 steps (3 km) in solidarity with millions of children in developing countries who walk long distances every day to get to school. Through this initiative, Dubai Cares is rallying the community to help reduce the burden of this journey and make it safer for children.

Buhumaid's participation in the Walk for Education is in support of Dubai Cares' efforts to provide quality education to children and young people and help them realise their dreams and aspirations. The Walk, which was widely supported by members of the UAE community, was complemented by family-friendly lineup and fun-filled activities catering to all ages.

Commenting on the historic success of the Dubai Cares Walk for Education 2019, Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Cares, said, "We are proud of the support that we have been receiving from the UAE community for the Walk for Education as well as other community engagement initiatives by Dubai Cares. The turnout we have witnessed today is something we naturally expect from global citizens, representing approximately 200 nationalities, who call this country their home. It is also another reminder of the reasons behind the UAE declaring this year as the ‘Year of Tolerance’. We have now collectively walked over 350 million steps since 2009, in solidarity with millions of children who embark on a long and treacherous journey to school every single day. I would like to sincerely thank all our partners, sponsors, volunteers and supporters, who have tirelessly contributed towards making this event a success."

Buhumaid and Al Gurg were joined by Marwan Al Sawaleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Academic Affairs; Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority and Board Member at Dubai Cares; Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council; Ahmad Julfar, Director-General, Community Development Authority; Tahir Ibrahim, Head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs as well as other key partipants.

Amel Ahmed from Iraq, who is from the People of Determination participated in this year’s Walk for Education for the second time, said, "Through my participation in the Dubai Cares’ Walk for Education, I would like to convey a strong message to everyone that there is no impossible in life and my goal is to show that even people of determination can give back to community, and this why each one of us need to play a positive role in his or her own community. I am also thankful to Dubai Cares for giving me this amazing opportunity to support children and young people who are in dire need of education in other parts of the world."

Marloes de Munnik, from the Netherlands, who a participated for the first time in this community initiative, added: " I am very happy to be part of this year’s Walk for Education, as it gives the opportunity to contribute in a meaningful way to other underprivileged communities in the world. I feel that dedicating a day for this event is a small personal gesture that will certainly make a huge difference for children and youths in developing countries."