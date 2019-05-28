Competitiveness integral part of government work in UAE: Sheikh Mohammed

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has given directives to all federal and local government entities in the UAE to step up efforts to dominate the top ten ranks in 1,000 world competitive indices over the next ten years.

The remarks by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed came during a visit to the Bab Al Shams Resort, Dubai, to join a meeting of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority (FCSA) to review its achievements over the past decade.

"I congratulate my brother Khalifa bin Zayed on the 10th anniversary of the UAE’s march competitiveness. We have risen to the top positions in the most important indices of education, health, economy, innovation, security and safety," His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said.

"We started with an ambitious idea and a small team. Today, competitiveness has become an integral part of the government work system in the country," he added.

"We look forward to a future decade of competitive innovation. We build on what we have achieved in the past 10 years. Today, the UAE is in the top positions in the world in more than 300 indicators. In the next 10 years, we will be in the top ten in more than 1,000 indices. We are confident that young Emirati men and women are set to achieve what our people aspire to make our country the best in the world," he concluded.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was briefed on a report highlighting the achievements of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority over the past 10 years. The FCSA team also presented an overview of strategic initiatives in the areas of competitiveness, statistics and sustainable development goals.

The members of the Board of Directors of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority met under the chairmanship of Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Future and Chairman of FCSA Board and members of the Board of Directors and the team.

Al Gergawi directed the team to work in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and launch the initiative aimed at achieving the first positions in global competitiveness indices. The Board of Directors also stressed the importance of empowering young national talent in various aspects of the work related to global competitiveness reports and indices.

The meeting was attended by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Nasser bin Thani Juma Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing; Brigadier Mohammed Hamid bin Dalmouk Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Office of H.H. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi; Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director - Department of Statistics and Community Development in Sharjah; Eng. Saeed Saif Al Matroushi, Secretary General of the Executive Office of Ajman; Humaid bin Rashid Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Umm Al Quwain; Mohammad Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Emiri Court; Abdullah Sultan Al Nuaimi, Director of the Economic Affairs of the Supreme National Security Council; and Dr. Mohamed Abdullatif Khalifa, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Ras Al Khaimah.