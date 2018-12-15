Continued rough seas in Oman Sea: NCM

By Wam

The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has said that rough seas in the Oman Sea will continue.

In a statement, the Centre warned seafarers of continued rough waters as a result of convective cloud formation with fresh winds resulting in wave heights ranging from four to six feet, and at times, up to seven feet, up until 22:00 on Saturday.

