Contractors in Dubai can construct metal structures without appointing consultancy

Contractors in Dubai will now be able to construct metal structures and carry out the design and implementation work of industrial projects with ground + 1 floors without the need for appointing a consultancy office. A circular to this effect has been issued by the Buildings Department of Dubai Municipality recently.

The move will positively affect industrial land owners and investors by reducing the total cost of projects and reducing the total time required to implement them. It is also part of the Municipality’s endeavour to support and encourage investment within the Emirate and to provide a safe and stable investment environment. It also forms part of Municipality’s belief in the efficiency of technical staff in the local market.

The Buildings Department has set up an integrated work team to study the follow up actions and expected results of Circular No. 224 and began to interact with the local market to know the obstacles that stand in front of the work of design and implementation.

The Department has also started qualifying the cadres of 230 contracting companies to ensure the presence of technical cadres capable of designing and executing projects in line with the standards of the Emirate of Dubai.

The engineers of the Buildings Department also held intensive training courses over four days for providing training for contractors in the use of electronic programs of the Building Permits Section and the Engineering Supervision Section for obtaining building permits and completion certificates in order to ensure that the contractor can fully perform the duties of the consultant.

Fida Al Hammadi, Head of Researches and Building Systems Section, highlighted the Municipality's insistence on excellence and providing services that make customers happy and reflect the vision of leadership to provide the best levels of performance to maintain the global status of Dubai.