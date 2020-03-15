Coronavirus website launched in Abu Dhabi

Photo: WAM

By
  • WAM
Published

An official website to keep the public informed about the coronavirus outbreak has been launched by the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre.

Developed by the UAE-based artificial intelligence services firm, Saal.ai, the website, addressed as '
https://doh.gov.ae/en/covid-19', includes interactive features, updates from official sources, and answers in English and Arabic to related queries on the novel virus through an AI chatbot

Print Email
Comments

Comments

Back to top