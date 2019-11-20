Crossing record of 1.1 mn participants, Dubai Fitness Challenge ends on high note

By WAM

Dubai emphatically demonstrated its people’s commitment to an active lifestyle, as Dubai Fitness Challenge, DFC, officially drew curtains on its most successful and engaging edition this weekend. In an unprecedented validation of social solidarity, the citywide fitness movement that was launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, in 2017 broke all records as 1,108,890 residents and visitors joined the Challenge.

The 30-day festival of health for all got people of all ages and abilities to be ‘In It, Together’ to complete 30 minutes of physical activity daily for 30 days, transforming Dubai into the world’s first and only ‘City Gym’ with over 13,000 fitness and wellness activities and events.

With inclusive participation and holistic wellness at the heart of its offering, DFC 2019 delivered a comprehensive calendar of fitness options across a multitude of disciplines, easily accessible to the masses every day. The success of these efforts was evidenced in the enthusiastic engagement of Dubai’s community as over 285,000 people attended the free all-month Fitness Villages at Dubai Festival City Mall and Kite Beach, and more than thirty thousand visited the 11 Fitness Hubs across residential and business districts. The sheer range of activities on offer from beach and water sports, martial arts, skill-based challenges, to strength and endurance training, balance and meditation, ensured that all participants had the opportunity to experiment with and experience the best in the world of fitness.

Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, DTCM, thanked Sheikh Hamdan for his vision and ongoing commitment to Dubai Fitness Challenge as a movement that resonates with all members of the society and encourages them to adopt a more active lifestyle.

Commenting on the successful edition of DFC 2019, he said: "To witness such incredible participation from the city for this year’s Dubai Fitness Challenge is an immensely inspiring moment for us all, as it showcased the solidarity of our society and the unwavering commitment of our people to an active lifestyle. The aim for DFC has always been to create an inclusive movement for all, and it’s our belief that providing convenience and access can and will motivate habitual changes to lifestyle.'' ''The enthusiasm, engagement and resounding response that DFC 2019 has received is not just a validation of this approach, but equally an extremely gratifying one as it demonstrates the far-reaching impact we can have on our future if we truly come together as one community. To all those who have taken part in DFC this year – whether as an individual, or as part of a school, company or a government organisation – it is your support and wholehearted endorsement to this fitness movement that has it possible. I thank you all and we look forward to seeing our city continue beyond the Challenge, to build a true legacy for this initiative," he added.

Mattar Al Tayer, Deputy Chairman of Dubai Sports Council said: "The Dubai Fitness Challenge has been a huge success and its message has resonated around the world.'' "Every year, to achieve the noble objectives of Dubai Fitness Challenge, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan keeps coming up with unique initiatives and events. This year, he has launched the historic Dubai Run, the first such event on the bustling Sheikh Zayed Road, a truly fascinating new addition to Dubai’s many splendorous sporting milestones, bringing together thousands of people of different age, abilities and cultural backgrounds. On the organisation side, the inaugural Dubai Run is a model of excellence given the number of different government entities who have worked together with clockwork precision to make the run a truly memorable and momentous one for everyone."

