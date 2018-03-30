DCL develops faster toxic Dioxin test for cosmetics

Dubai Central Laboratory, DCL, of Dubai Municipality has developed a new faster method for testing toxic dioxins in cosmetics and personal care products and delivering the results in less than an hour.

"This achievement is only a continuation of the process of innovation that the DCL is pursuing for the safety and well-being of the community," said Amin Ahmed Amin, Director of DCL.

"Dioxin analysis requires the provision of complex methods available only in a limited number of laboratories around the world. The costs of these tests are expensive and vary according to the samples. This reflects the primary purpose of the Consumer Materials and Commodities Laboratories Section in the DCL to adopt a pioneering innovative project that ensures the delivery of quality services in accordance with international standards," added Amin.

He said the usual methods of testing toxic dioxins in cosmetics and personal care products used to take days and chemicals that harm the environment were used with increased expenses, adding, "Instead of that the laboratory developed a faster method of testing enabling it to submit the results in just 55 minutes and that too without the use of any chemicals."