DCT Abu Dhabi participates in Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

By Wam

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi,DCT Abu Dhabi, is taking part in the 11th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival, which is currently being held at Sharjah Expo Center. Organised under the slogan "Explore Knowledge", the festival is taking place between 17th - 27th April.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s participation at the Festival aims to foster its role in encouraging the younger generations to adopt a culture of reading and to inspire a thirst for knowledge. DCT Abu Dhabi strives to transform reading into a daily habit. During its participation at the Festival, DCT Abu Dhabi is offering 50% discount on all its publications at its pavilion.

On the festival’s opening day, the event welcomed H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikha Bodour Bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Vice President of International Publishers Association,IPA, and Founder and Chairperson of UAE Publishers Association, who also visited DCT Abu Dhabi’s pavilion.

The Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival is one of the key cultural events that targets children and the younger generation. It plays an active role in instilling a reading culture amongst younger generations, as reading helps expand their knowledge in science and literature.