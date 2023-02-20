Deals worth Dhs4.5b signed on day one of IDEX, NAVDEX

The UAE signed military deals worth more than $1.2bn (AED4.5bn) on day one of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2023.

The UAE’s Tawazun Council, the independent government entity that works closely with the Ministry of Defence and security agencies to maximise value through acquisition systems, announced it has signed 11 deals with local and international companies at the military trade shows.

Zayed Saeed Al Meraikhi, the official Spokesman of Tawazun Council, said six contracts, worth $626m (AED2.3bn) were signed on behalf of the Ministry of Defence with companies in the UAE.

UAE military deals:

Five contracts worth a combined $599m (AED2.2bn) were signed with international companies.

Al Meraikhi said that Tawazun Council contracts included:

AED2.14bn with Halcon, a subsidiary of Edge Group, to procure Thunder P3 system

AED78m with Maplin Marine Systems & Services to provide vessels’ technical support services

AED45m with Mohamed Abdulrahman Al-Bahar LLC to provide technical support services on caterpillar vehicles

AED26m with Atlas Telecom to procure SR Hawk radars and portable radars

AED4m with Romco International to procure mine clearance

AED8m with Al Hamra Trades to procure and to provide maintenance services on inspection devices and explosives detectors

Majed Ahmed Al Jaberi, a spokesman of Tawazun Council, announced the contracts signed with international companies.

They include an AED1.5bn contract with the Indonesian company PT Pal for the procurement of multi-mission vessel. Another contract worth AED421m was signed with Thales LAS of France for the procurement of GM403 radars.

Al Jaberi said the deals signed on the first day of the exhibitions included an AED202m contract with the US company Allant Techsystems to procure ammunition, an AED92m contract with French company MBDA to provide missiles’ technical support services and an AED3m contract with Germany’s Rhode & Schwartz to provide communication systems’ technical support.

“Thanks to our leadership’s vision, the announcement made by Tawazun Council, in partnership with the Ministry of Defence, represents a continuation of IDEX past successes,” Al Jaberi said.

Saeed Al Mansoori, CEO of Capital Events, a subsidiary of ADNEC Group, said this edition of IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 is the biggest since the launch of the event three decades ago. Organised by ADNEC Group, in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence, the IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 will continue until 24th February.

The UAE’s EDGE Group, a leading global group in the defence sector, announced 11 advanced solutions in the autonomous and unmanned driving sector with enhanced capabilities for air, land, and sea fields.

The products and systems cover a wide range of missions, including surveillance, reconnaissance, logistical support, and complex combat operations

