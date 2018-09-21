Dedicated walkways for People of Determination at Dubai beaches

By Wam

Alia Abdul Rahim Al Harmoudi, Director of Environment Department at Dubai Municipality, said the Municipality has provided dedicated walkways for the People of Determination and the elderly on public beaches in the Emirate.

"The special pathways have been built for the People of Determination and the elderly to enable them to cross the beach and reach the sea easily. We have provided them at Al Mamzar Creek Beach, Al Mamzar Corniche Beach, Jumeirah 2 and 3 beaches, Umm Suqeim 1 and 2 beaches. They are built meeting international standards in this area, facilitating the movement of wheel chairs, allowing the user to reach the water and enjoy swimming in the sea. The locations were chosen closer to the parking lots assigned to the People of Determination," she said.

"The provision of these pathways, in addition to the provision of fitness equipment dedicated to the use of the People of Determination at all the beaches of the Emirate, reflects the efforts of the Municipality in providing the necessary services and facilities to transform Dubai into a city friendly for the People of Determination by 2020, in line with the community-based initiative, "My Community is a Place for All," launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.