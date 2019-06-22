Defections expose false ideology of Muslim Brotherhood: Abdulrahman Al Suwaidi

By Wam

Abdulrahman bin Subaih Al Suwaidi, who was convicted of being a member of the secret organisation, the Muslim Brotherhood, and was pardoned by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has revealed that there is a growing number of defectors from the international organisation after its involvement in a major conspiracy to damage the stability of Arab communities.

In a televised interview broadcast today, Al Suwaidi disclosed that in 2012 and 2013, the organisation had directed its members in the UAE to encourage several Yemenis to insult the country and its symbols on Twitter, and said that he was part of a cell that was given this task.

The interview with Al Suwaidi was broadcast simultaneously on all Abu Dhabi and Dubai television channels and on Sharjah TV.

He also said that the Muslim Brotherhood gave them a list of Yemeni Twitter handles (tweeters), whom he described as ''mercenaries'', and instructed them to provide money and new mobile phones. The directives of the organisation included following, supporting and re-tweeting insulting messages published by these users, despite their blatant insults to the country and its symbols.

On the reasons for the increasing number of defectors, Al Suwaidi noted that many of the organisation’s members and sympathisers had reviewed their accounts, which revealed details of its conspiracies to destroy countries and threaten their stability. He said that the organisation demanded complete allegiance and absolute obedience from its members, and highlighted their betrayal to their nations and their effects on the region.

He then said that the UAE had made an important decision by designating the Muslim Brotherhood as a ''terrorist organisation'' and disrupting its sources of funding. He also acknowledged the good deeds of the country’s leadership, headed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who, he said, is keen to show fatherly mercy towards his children, and to pardon them after they recognise their mistakes and repent.

Al Suwaidi said that the worst part of being a member of the Muslim Brotherhood was being completely isolated and controlled, without awareness of the truth and the goals of the organisation. He said that most of its members and sympathisers are not informed and are kept in the dark about its real agendas - which are limited to its leading members - and are extremely hostile towards countries and their national symbols.

He further added that most of the organisation’s members are trapped in its periphery for many years and perform risky tasks after being brainwashed by religious ideas connected to reward. Al Suwaidi described these as ''false illusions'' and far from the truth, saying that members were kept in the dark with regards to the real policy and approach of the organisation. He then called on the UAE to intensify its efforts to counter and expose the ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood, which, he said, would encourage and guarantee more defections.

Al Suwaidi said that the organisation established a false ideology to gain popular support and sympathy, by launching projects that are allegedly charitable, such as building mosques and digging wells in carefully selected regions, with the aim of winning popular support in these areas and securing votes in political, parliamentary and union elections in these countries,so as to achieve the organisation’s malicious goals. The people affected most negatively are ordinary citizens who, unsuspecting, supported the organisation by donating to causes with catchy slogans, such as "Doing Good" and "Reward," he added.

Al Suwaidi also said that the organisation does not allow discussions on orders that arrive from its central leadership to its obedient branches in various countries. This has been confirmed by trials and news reported in the international media. Its insults and fabrications on social media, he said, as well as calls to stand against the state’s resolutions and policies and its efforts to encourage opposition will lead the organisation’s members to betray their nations, he said.

Al Suwaidi said that the Muslim Brotherhood’s desperate attempts had been rejected by the UAE people, this reflecting the awareness and maturity of the Emirati community, in light of the advanced living standards provided by the UAE to its people.

Al Suwaidi added that the steps taken by the UAE and several friendly countries to counter the Muslim Brotherhood and its ideology had dealt a ''painful blow'' to the organisation, which encouraged its members, whether institutions or individuals, to attack the country and its symbols, to demonstrate that they belong to the organisation, even if it is against their nations’ interest.

He said that he will continue to expose and unmask the truth about the Muslim Brotherhood. To achieve that end, he added, he had published his story with the organisation in a book, "Kabnjara", which means ''take him to prison''. He said that he will also continue to use social media to expose the organisation’s conspiracies, as well as giving TV and newspaper interviews.

The decision to pardon him had freed him from the dark influences that controlled him for 30 years, Al Suwaidi said.

Regarding his reason for disowning the Muslim Brotherhood, Al Suwaidi said, "Three major reasons made me rethink what I was involved in. The first is alienation, especially as I was always hiding, which affected my family and friends," noting that discovering the lies of the organisation’s slogans was also a decisive factor.

"We lived under a delusion. The organisation lied to its members by telling them that it will support them under all circumstances, but that did not happen," he added while narrating an incident about being arrested in Indonesia and how the organisation had abandoned him. He then stressed that his main reason for leaving the organisation was the treatment he received from his arrest until his pardon, which he described as ''civilised and humane''.

"When the organisation disowned me, I found my true country, and its institutions received me and treated me in a civil way, which included providing legal, health and humanitarian support and rights. This eliminated the delusions created by the organisation about ''our judicial and punitive establishments''," he added, while saying that his family had also played a role.

At the end of the interview, Al Suwaidi pointed to his 30 years of experience with the Muslim Brotherhood as an eye-opener for those who want to draw lessons.

Designation the movement as a ''terrorist organsiation'' in several countries was a reason enough for him to advise its members and sympathisers to rethink their membership,'' he concluded.