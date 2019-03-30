Department of Culture organises book fairs at shopping malls across the Emirate

By Wam

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) organised a number of cultural activities across the emirate to promote reading as a leisure activity, particularly amongst the younger generation. The activities included specialised book fairs, with DCT Abu Dhabi offering up to 50% discounts on more than 400 titles published by the Department.

Abdullah Majed Al Ali, Acting Executive Director of Dar Al Kutub (the National Library Sector) at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "During this month of reading, DCT Abu Dhabi has succeeded in promoting an awareness of culture and reading, by launching activities that all can enjoy. Through organising reading sessions in shopping malls across Abu Dhabi, we hope to engage book-lovers young and old across the Emirate.

"These initiatives are part of our ongoing efforts to stimulate cultural mobility by focusing on young people and enhancing their love of reading, in line with the goals of National Reading Month, and to achieve the vision of the state to seek knowledge as a means to support the growth of societies, and openness to other cultures."

Throughout March, the book fairs were held at several locations across the emirate, including at Al Bawadi Mall, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, Abu Dhabi Co-Op, where they featured educational books and novels for children, to encourage creativity, as well as books about the heritage and history of the UAE and the region.

The activities began at Al Bawadi Mall in Al Ain and Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, which concluded on 23rd March, while the programmes held at Zayed Central Library in Al Ain, will continue until 31st March. The Mother of the Nation Festival hosted a dedicated area to showcase the publications of National Library Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi, from 12th to 23rd March, that presented stories and children’s books on heritage and history of the UAE with a discount up to 50%.