Department of Health - Abu Dhabi refutes earlier unofficial reports of potential coronavirus case in residential compound

By WAM

The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi has dismissed news alleging that a case of coronavirus had been discovered earlier in a residential compound in Abu Dhabi.

"The Ministry of Health and Prevention is the official and sole source of information on COVID-19 in the UAE," DoH – Abu Dhabi said in a statement, affirming that MoHaP is taking all appropriate measures to ensure full transparency with any cases in the country and following all necessary precautionary steps to safeguard the public's health.

"The public are urged to follow reports issued by the competent authorities and who are best placed to offer guidance on all matters related to controlling the spread of infectious diseases".

"The health sector in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, is following strict precautionary measures in line with the standards approved by the World Health Organisation in combating pandemics and diseases including COVID-19," added the statement.

The Department affirms that protection of the general public from all infectious diseases has been and always will be a top priority. All required precautionary measures are being taken to identify and isolate any potential cases for immediate treatment and recovery.

"These precautionary measures are being taken in collaboration with all competent bodies and partners in the country and include early epidemiologic and clinical investigations, providing qualified medical teams working round the clock, providing direct channels of communication with the public to address all emergencies, adherence to the principles of full transparency in the disclosure of health status developments, and quarantine measures, while following best practices set by WHO in order to ensure the well being of the general public.

