Department of Health launches 'Open Data Dashboards'

By Wam

Department of Health Abu Dhabi, DoH, has launched the Open Data Dashboards, which have been designed and developed as an online portal which will relay the Emirate’s most up-to-date health statistics in a visual and engaging manner. The new dashboard was launched on the sidelines of DoH’s participation at the Arab Health 2019.

Accessible to members of the public, users will be able to interact with the dashboards in a multitude of ways including interactive filters, which will help users to visualise the data provided over a selected time period in addition to displaying trends and related changes within the Abu Dhabi healthcare system. Moreover, users will be able to compare selected statistics with international benchmarks on the same parameters.

The Open Data Dashboards address the demand for real-time healthcare data, inform key stakeholders including the Abu Dhabi government, and provide market and investors with insights to improve access, quality and financial sustainability for planning and managing healthcare services. The dashboards are available at DoH’s new website via www.doh.gov.ae/opendata.

The dashboards will feature the results of the latest Health Statistics Report, ‘The Report’, which provides a summary of key health statistics, and an overview of the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi. The dashboard is continuously updated with real-time data drawn from DoH’s database system, which is powered by artificial intelligence technology.

According to the 2017 Abu Dhabi Health Statistics Report, the number of practitioners working in the sector has significantly increased, where physicians per 10’000 population increased from 29.6 to 33.2 and nursing staff per 10,000 population increased from 82.0 to 96.9 from 2016 to 2017. It is estimated that, by 2025, close to 3,500 additional doctors and 12,000 nurses will be required to meet the expectations of the ever-growing healthcare sector in the Emirate. According to the Report there were 60 hospitals, 1,644 medical centres and clinics and 802 pharmacies operating in the Emirate in 2017.

With the Emirate attracting more investments in the healthcare sector by providing the ideal infrastructure, the number of adjusted hospital beds has increased from 3.9 beds in 2016 to 4.4 beds per 1000 population in 2017.