Deputy Chief of Dubai Police demands stricter anti-narcotics law

Lt. General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai and Chairman of the Country’s Anti-Narcotics Council, stressed that the country’s anti-narcotics law should deter drug smugglers, pushers and users.

He also demanded that certain clauses of the anti-narcotics law should be stricter, to support the country’s efforts to combat drugs and discourage those who aim to destabilise the nation’s security, by spreading and promoting the use of narcotics.

Lt. General Tamim made this statement while chairing the meeting of the Anti-Narcotics Council, which was held at the Dubai Police Officers Club, with the attendance of representatives of the judicial authority, courts and public prosecution, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, along with anti-narcotics directors from around the country.

The meeting explained the clauses of a new draft law on combatting narcotics and psychotropic substances, as well as possible amendments to the law.