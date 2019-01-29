Deputy Prime Minister receives Kuwait's Defence Minister

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, today received at the at the Presidential Flight, Sheikh Nasser bin Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Kuwait, who is visiting the country.

Sheikh Mansour welcomed his guest at the airport's VIP lounge where they discussed the distinguished brotherly relations between the UAE and Kuwait, and explored ways of fostering cooperation in various fields for the benefit of the two brotherly peoples.