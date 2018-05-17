DEWA announces working hours during Ramadan

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has confirmed the official working hours of its Customer Happiness Centres during the holy month of Ramadan.

DEWA’s head office in Zabeel East, its Sustainable Building in Al Quoz, and its centres in Burj Nahar and Al Wasl are open from 8:00 to 16:30 from Sunday to Thursday, and from 9:00 to 16:30 on Saturday.

DEWA’s Customer Happiness Centres in Al Hudaiba, Ayal Naser, Umm Ramool, as well as its centre at Dubai Municipality’s Al Twar Centre, will be open from 8:00 to 16:30 from Sunday to Thursday, and from 9:00 to 13:30 on Saturday. DEWA’s Customer Happiness Centre at Dubai Municipality’s Al Manara Centre will be open from 9:00 to 13:30 from Sunday to Thursday. DEWA’s Customer Happiness Centre in Hatta will be open from 8:00 to 13:00 from Sunday to Thursday.

DEWA’s Future Happiness Centre in Ibn Battuta Mall, China Court, will be open at the same time as the mall. DEWA’s online and smart services are available on its website and smart app 24/7.