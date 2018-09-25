DEWA increases Jebel Ali-Al Hebab water pumping station capacity

By Wam

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has increased the capacity of the Jebel Ali-Al Hebab water pumping station in Dubai at a total value of AED42.516 million.

The project increases water flow to meet the growing demand for water in Dubai. It included supplying, installing, testing, and commissioning water pumps and related electro-mechanical works for the expansion of the pumping station.

"We work on our ambitious projects and initiatives in line with the vision and directives of the wise leadership and implement strategies, initiatives, and projects that enhance the happiness of all stakeholders. DEWA is establishing a water network infrastructure according to the highest international standards of efficiency, reliability, and availability to meet the current and future development needs of Dubai," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA.

"We adopt the latest and most efficient technologies for the production, transmission, and distribution of water based on best practices globally. DEWA’s current daily production capacity is 470 million gallons of desalinated water," added Al Tayer.