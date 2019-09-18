DEWA launches campaign on Smart Response Service for continuity of power and water

By WAM

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched a campaign for its customers on the ease of using the Smart Response Service that was recently developed by DEWA. The Smart Response Service includes several features such as self-diagnosis of power and water interruptions, reducing steps to deal with complaints, while resolving issues through DEWA’s smart app and website; thereby contributing to enhancing customer experience and efficiency of services.

“The launch of the Smart Response Service is in line with our vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation, and our strategy to provide electricity and water according to the highest standards of availability, reliability and efficiency. It is also in line with the directives of our wise leadership and the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Dubai Plan 2021 to make Dubai the best place to live, work, and visit. DEWA is committed to providing uninterrupted electricity and water supply for all in Dubai, to ensure their comfort and peace of mind, around the clock,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“DEWA's various departments are constantly launching innovative initiatives to effectively contribute to economic growth and the prosperity of the Emirate. The Smart Response Service complements our ongoing efforts to develop our operations and services. This service ensures that customers can report electricity and water technical failures through our smart app or website. Customers get involved to help identify the internal causes of the failure through our smart app and use of artificial intelligence. This service enriches the customer experience, saving their time and effort, and achieving their happiness. We are always ready to help our customers and improve their experience,” added Al Tayer.

Through its campaign, DEWA recommends that customers comply with the specifications set by DEWA to ensure the availability of electricity. In case of power cuts at homes or companies, DEWA advises customers to identify the affected areas and inspect the internal distribution board. If a circuit breaker is disconnected, a qualified technician may be assigned to help. If all the breakers are on, customers can follow the steps on the Smart Response Service.

DEWA recommends that all water tanks and internal connections be in accordance with its specifications including water tank capacity of at least 24 hours. These should be regularly maintained to prevent blockages and ensure the quality of water. DEWA advises against using additional booster pumps, other than the mainline booster pump, as this can lead to meter defects. If there are still water interruptions, customers should verify if the booster pump is working and also check the main source of water into the building, in case it has been shut off, for maintenance or other reasons.

The Smart Response Service reduces the steps to deal with technical reports, and the follow-up time, while identifying optimal solutions through DEWA’s smart app and website to enhance the happiness of the community. To have a look at the steps they need to follow to benefit from Smart Response service when facing a water supply cut, customers can visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RBU-t2rswng when having an electricity supply cut, they can visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7GkpnBftabM