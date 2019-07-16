DEWA launches campaign to raise awareness on rational use of electricity, water

By Wam

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has launched its annual "Let’s Make This Summer Green" campaign to encourage members of the society to adopt practices to protect the environment and reduce their carbon footprint.

"The annual campaign is part of our efforts to engage customers and members of the society in concerted efforts to protect the environment, preserve natural resources, and encourage different sectors to adopt a conscious and responsible lifestyle to consolidate environmental sustainability and promote sustainable development in Dubai. This supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to make Dubai the city with the lowest carbon footprint in the world by 2050, the Demand Side Management Strategy to reduce electricity and water use by 30 percent by 2030, and the DEWA’s vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of the DEWA.

"The campaign has achieved significant results over the past years, demonstrating the importance of involving all stakeholders in joint efforts to protect the environment and reduce our carbon footprint. The campaign targeted 110,000 people during the past four years through 300 visits and lectures organised by the DEWA’s conservation team. Through these efforts, the DEWA aims to make these simple practices a culture and daily habit for all," said Amal Koshak, Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the DEWA.

The three-month-long campaign includes simple tips to reduce electricity and water use. These include regularly maintaining air conditioning units, including setting air conditioners at 24 Celsius, rescheduling energy-intensive appliances away from the peak load hours of 12-6pm, cleaning and replacing filters, ensuring all doors and windows are closed to prevent cold air from escaping, unplugging electrical appliances; and irrigating plants and gardens in the morning or evening to reduce evaporation and closing water valves or using a specialist to check the water supply before travelling to avoid leakages.