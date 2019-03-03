DEWA releases RFQ for 900MW 5th phase of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park

By WAM

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has issued a Request for Qualification (RFQ) for developers to build and operate the fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, with a capacity of 900MW.

The phase will use photovoltaic solar panels based on the Independent Power Project (IPP) model. It will be commissioned in stages starting from Q2 of 2021. The move supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to provide 75% of Dubai’s total power output from clean energy.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is the largest single-site strategic solar park of its kind in the world. It will generate 5,000 MW by 2030 with investments worth AED 50 billion. Through its projects, the park will accelerate Dubai’s shift towards solar power.

The 13MW photovoltaic first phase became operational in 2013 using photovoltaic solar panels.

The 200MW photovoltaic second phase of the solar park was operational in March 2017. The 800MW photovoltaic third phase will be operational by 2020.

The fourth phase of the solar park is the largest single-site Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) project in the world based on the IPP model, with a total investment of AED16 billion.

The fourth phase of the 950MW hybrid power plant will use three technologies: 600MW from a parabolic basin complex, 100MW from a solar tower, and 250MW from photovoltaic panels.

The project will feature the tallest solar tower in the world at 260 metres and the largest thermal storage capacity of 15 hours; generating power around the clock.

"We are committed to completing the phases of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park to the highest international standards with the latest solar power technologies. This supports the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Eight Principles of Governance in Dubai, and the 50-Year-Charter, which His Highness issued.

This ensures energy supplies to meet growing demand in Dubai and enhance the shift toward green economy by increasing its share of clean energy," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer noted that DEWA is working to transform Dubai into a global hub for clean energy and green economy, to make it the city with the lowest carbon footprint in the world.

Meeting the clean energy objectives requires a capacity of 42,000MW of clean and renewable energy by 2050.

"To achieve our vision to become a leading sustainable innovative global corporation, we are working to establish sustainability as the roadmap that secures a brighter and happier future for Dubai, by launching major world-class initiatives and projects in green development," said Al Tayer.