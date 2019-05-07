DEWA to dig wells in 7 countries to support Well of Hope initiative

By Wam

Responding to the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to participate in the Well of Hope Competition, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, has announced that the utility will support the initiative by digging 20 wells in drought-affected areas in seven countries.

These countries are Bangladesh, Benin, Brazil, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, and Tajikistan.

"The humanitarian initiatives launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, affirm the UAE’s global position as a beacon of humanity and an oasis for charity and humanitarian work, extending a helping hand to the needy everywhere regardless of religion, colour, or race. This continues the approach of our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. We are honoured to accept the invitation by Sheikh Mohammed to participate in the Well of Hope initiative, which promotes positive and constructive competition to provide drinking water to the needy. This translates his vision in doing good deeds and giving hope, regionally and globally, especially during the Holy Month of Ramadan, which promotes the values of giving, generosity, and helping the needy," Al Tayer said.

The Well of Hope Competition asks members of the society to donate water and deliver it to areas that suffer from shortages of drinking water. Public and private sector employees compete to pump the largest amount of water through a mobile virtual interactive pumping device. In turn, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives will donate the total amount of water pumped into the machine to the less fortunate around the world.