DEWA to install solar panels in 10% of UAE nationals’ homes in Dubai to support 50-Year Charter

By Staff

Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that the Eight Principles of Governance and the 50-Year Charter, launched by Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, represent a roadmap for the government’s work in the coming phase of development.

He said the Dubai Government has started implementing the Charter, which will raise Dubai’s profile globally and contribute to further enhancing the quality of life of its residents.

HH Sheikh Hamdan said the 50-Year Charter guides the development of strategic plans and new projects of all government entities.

He expressed confidence that the government will meet His Highness’s expectations and achieve the Charter’s objectives.

The government is exploring various sustainable solutions to meet growing demand in the energy sector, a crucial pillar in Dubai’s development plans, through the latest technologies.

He added that the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is developing reliable renewable energy sources as part of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050.

DEWA has launched a project to install photovoltaic solar panels in a tenth of the homes of UAE nationals in Dubai and connect them to its grid as part of achieving the objectives laid down by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in the 50-Year Charter.

DEWA is the first government department to implement the 50-Year Charter, which outlines plans to shape the future of Dubai and enhance the happiness and prosperity of its citizens.

“As soon as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the 50-Year Charter, we pledged to abide by it. This has nine articles that incorporate his vision for the future of Dubai and the life he wishes for everyone living in this community. This will raise Dubai's position as a role model for ensuring the happiness and comfort of its citizens. DEWA has developed a plan to implement the directives of His Highness in article number 7, which is related to energy-self-sufficiency in 10% of citizens’ homes. This will help change their lifestyle and contribute to the preservation of the environment. DEWA has awarded the projects to six contractors who will start work immediately. The project will be completed before the end of 2019, and DEWA will bear all the costs of the project, which contributes to achieving the happiness of citizens," said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

"His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has always launched initiatives that benefit our country and its citizens. The Eight Principles of Governance and the 50-Year Charter, which His Highness launched, have elevated Dubai’s global competitiveness in all areas, especially in aspects related to the needs of individuals and society as a whole. Dubai has become a role model for a city of the future, which brings happiness to its citizens. We pledge to His Highness that we will continue working on projects and initiatives that achieve his vision to enhance the quality of life in Dubai and ensure the happiness and prosperity of its citizens," added Al Tayer.

Al Tayer noted that the Etihad Energy Services Company (Etihad ESCO) will oversee the implementation of the project, which also includes the installation of energy-saving lights and water-savers to rationalise the use of electricity and water.

The tender was announced on 17 January 2019. DEWA received 13 bids from companies listed under the Shams Dubai initiative. After opening and evaluating the bids, letters of assignment were sent to six companies, which starts the process of implementing the project in accordance with the criteria set by DEWA.