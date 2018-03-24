DEWA to offset carbon emissions during Earth Hour 2018

For the third consecutive year, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, will offset its carbon emissions from Earth Hour 2018 with Certified Emission Reductions, CERs, credits from its projects, based on the Kyoto Protocol of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, UNFCCC, and as part of its commitment to protect the environment, reduce carbon emissions and support its vision of becoming a sustainable and innovative world-class utility.

"We are committed to implementing the highest standards and best practices in environmental conservation and carbon reduction, to support our efforts to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and make Dubai the city with the lowest carbon footprint in the world. DEWA has adopted the best green practices in all its projects and operations, and it offsets the carbon emissions of its activities with CERs credits from its projects, based on the Kyoto Protocol of the UNFCCC. This year, we will continue to offset the emissions from organising Earth Hour activities, following last year’s successful zero-carbon Earth Hour event. Last year’s activities were offset with CERs credit from DEWA’s Turbine Inlet Air Cooling system in the L Station in Jebel Ali. The project is the first of its kind in the region and complies with the Clean Development Mechanism, CDM, of the UNFCCC," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

DEWA urged its customers and the general public to take part in Earth Hour, a global environmental event that is observed in thousands of cities around the world, by switching off unnecessary lights and appliances between 20:30 and 21:30 UAE time on Saturday, 24th March, 2018.

DEWA is organising Earth Hour 2018 at the Marasi Promenade Business Bay, under the umbrella of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and in partnership with the Emirates Wildlife Society, EWS, and the World Wide Fund for Nature, WWF, and with the support of the Dubai Properties Group. The event will start at 16:00 and will include various family and recreational activities, to raise environmental awareness and promote the rational use of electricity. The "Earth Hour Walk" will also start at 21:30 with the wide participation of government authorities, companies, universities and schools. Free shuttle buses will be available from Business Bay metro station to and from the event every 15 minutes, from 16:00 to 22:00.

DEWA has organised Earth Hour annually since 2008, to highlight sustainable practices that positively assist environmental work and support the nation’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions and conserve natural resources for future generations. Dubai achieved remarkable results during Earth Hour 2017, with a reduction of 244MW in electricity use.