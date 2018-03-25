DEWA to support Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve with 6 sustainable development projects

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, on Saturday said that it will support the development of the Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve with six sustainable development projects.

Launched by the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve aims to become the UAE’s largest environmental tourist destination that could attract one million visitors annually. The reserve, which will be a home for the area’s unique plants and animals and local and migratory birds, will feature a total of over 20 projects implemented by nine government organisations.

DEWA’s projects in the reserve include powering it with clean energy from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park to help protect the environment and promote sustainable development; installing solar panels on the rooftops of the reserve’s facilities and connecting them to DEWA’s grid as part of the Shams Dubai initiative; installing Green Charger electric vehicle charging stations as part of the Green Charger initiative; providing state-of-the-art smart metres with advanced features that contribute to a smart and eco-friendly lifestyle, and installing Manarati smart poles with innovative applications including charging electric vehicles, interactive screens, smart environmental sensors, and Internet access.

DEWA will also develop an advanced water infrastructure at Al Marmoom Reserve, which meets the highest international standards, as part of its effort to ensure the DEWA network’s readiness to provide water for all the projects in the reserve.

DEWA said it is pleased to participate in this plan, through projects that support sustainable development in its economic, environmental, and social aspects. DEWA’s projects are in line with the objectives of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to make Dubai the city with the lowest carbon footprint in the world by 2050; transform the emirate into a global clean energy and green economy, and provide 75 percent of Dubai’s total power output from clean energy sources by 2050, said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer highlighted the fact that the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which is located within Al Marmoom Reserve, is the largest single-site solar project in the world with a total planned capacity of 5,000 MW by 2030. The first two 213MW phases of the solar park are operational. The 800MW photovoltaic third phase is under construction. The first 200MW stage of this phase will be operational in the second quarter of 2018. DEWA is also working on the 700MW Concentrated Solar Power, CSP, fourth phase, which is the largest single-site project of its kind in the world.