DEWA wins Go Green Idea award at UAE Ideas Awards 2018

By Wam

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has won the sustainable initiative Go Green Idea at the UAE Ideas Award, for an idea to use an environmentally friendly method to test high voltage cables between gas switching stations and the transformers.

DEWA was honoured at the 7th UAE Ideas Conference and Award, organised by Dubai Quality Group. DEWA’s representatives received the award from H.H. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah Executive Council and Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation of Ras Al Khaimah, and Hassan Omar, Elected Chairman of the Board of Directors (2019-2021) at Dubai Quality Group.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, expressed his delight at winning the award, commending the efforts of the Dubai Quality Group in developing and promoting quality practices and organisational excellence.

"Innovation is at the core of all our operations in line with the directives of the wise leadership to integrate innovation as a daily government practice and an established organisational culture. Through our efforts, we also aim to achieve the National Innovation Strategy to make the UAE one of the most innovative countries in the world, and the Dubai Innovation Strategy to make Dubai the most innovative city in the world. DEWA’s efforts in innovation support the wise leadership’s initiatives to anticipate and shape the future. At DEWA, we are committed to implementing best practices according to the highest international standards where innovation is a key component. This has strengthened DEWA’s leading position among global service utilities," Al Tayer said.

Al Tayer noted that DEWA provides all the capabilities to enhance and develop the knowledge and creative capabilities of its staff in a work environment that stimulates creativity and innovation. It has added objectives within its strategic plan that focuses on anticipating the future, innovation, and the happiness of all stakeholders. It has institutionalised innovation across all its divisions and operations, contributing to achieving the Smart Dubai Initiative to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world.

Al Tayer explained that the new innovation has streamlined the testing of high-voltage cables in the transmission stations between the transformer and the gas-insulated switches in addition to reducing the cost and limiting the use of SF6 gas by 85 percent in the gas-insulated key room rather than installing test adapters in multiple areas, thereby simplifying test operations.