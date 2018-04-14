Dh33m bonus to Dubai taxi plate owners

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the distribution of an additional bonus amounting to Dh33,295,000 to owners of taxi plates in Dubai.

The total number of plates benefiting from the distribution is 6,659. Dubai Taxi Corporation and other taxi franchise companies operate the plates.

The Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, will start the distribution to the entitled recipients over and above their annual financial dues from this week.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, thanked Sheikh Mohammed and said that the move will help in ensuring a decent living for them and their families.

"This bonus is one of Sheikh Mohammed’s several other generous gestures. It is in line with His Highness’s efforts during the Year of Zayed and marking the close approach of the Holy Month of Ramadan," he added.