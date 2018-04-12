Dh42m compensation for old taxi number plates

Abdul Aziz Al Jarwan the Director of Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, SRTA, has revealed that the annual bonus payment for the owners of the old taxi number plates of about 5,000 citizens operated by the concession companies is under the Authority’s consideration.

Al Jarwan said, "This step is in line with the directives of H.H Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, as part of His Highness's keenness to follow- up on his sons and their living conditions, with the total annual compensation to beneficiaries of the owners of old taxis of citizens totalling AED42 million."

Al Jarwan pointed out that the payment of AED2000 per number and a total of AED10 million to the owners of the registration numbers was started as an annual bonus, in addition to the commitment of the Authority to pay compensation of AED32 million per year at a rate of AED2.7 million per month, AED500 for each car operating within the city, and AED1000 for each vehicle operating outside the city.

Al Jarwan explained that all the rights resulting from the withdrawal of the old numbers are discharged after all the special conditions have been met and documents proving the ownership have been submitted.

Al Jarwan also called on the owners of the registration numbers who did not meet the conditions of exchange for not fulfilling the necessary documents to quickly complete the requirements to receive their dues, adding that they can communicate with the Authority.