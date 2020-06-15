DHA collects over 20,000 units of blood in record time

By WAM

The Dubai Health Authority’s, DHA, Dubai Blood Donation Centre revealed that around 22,000 blood donors from 150 nationalities donated around 20,000 units and 1,737 platelets and plasma from mid-February until today.

The Dubai Blood Donation Centre also honoured several blood donors, on the World Blood Donor Day, which falls on 14th June of every year. One of them was 40-year-old Emirati Adel Ali Hussain who donated blood 53 times making him the most consistent donor at the centre.

"I believe that everyone should donate blood because it saves lives and many health benefits accrue to the donor as well. I used to donate blood every three months, but now I donate every two months. I was part of a Bikers team with 45 members, and we used to all donate blood together. I encourage the public to also take time to give the gift of life to others," Ali Hussain said.

The centre also honoured the youngest donor, Pakistani student Arman Ameer who donated blood as soon as he turned 17. "I was inspired to donate blood by my mother after she organised a drive at the school she works in. I promised myself that I would donate blood as soon as I turn 17, which is the age permitted for donation. I believe everyone should donate blood because it is a small act that can save up to three lives and it is not taking anything from you as a person," Ameer said.

Meanwhile, 63-year-old Emirati Sheikha Al Marri who is one of the oldest donors and has given blood up to 29 times, highlighted its great benefits. "I initially started donating blood due to health reasons but after realising the health benefits and learning about its importance in saving the lives of others, I started donating blood every three months and I have been doing so for the past 10 years. On this occasion, I would like to encourage others to do so for their health and to save the lives of those in need."

The DHA revealed that the centre provided 13,000 blood units to public hospitals and 7,000 to private hospitals out of which, 3,500 units were for Thalassemia patients.

Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the DHA, said that the Dubai Blood Donation Centre adopts the latest smart technology making it one of the leading internationally accredited centres, which follows globally approved standards and protocols for blood and donor safety. The centre also employs specialist doctors who ensure that the centre maintains its international status, role and medical and humanitarian contributions. He also thanked all donors.

Meanwhile, Dr Farida Al Khaja, CEO of Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector at DHA, said that around 66,000 donors from 150 nationalities were registered in 2019. She pointed out that the healthy climate provided for donors by the DHA during the last period increased the number of registrations. The number of registered donors from the beginning of this year until the end of May reached nearly 25,000 of which 22,000 donated blood.

She highlighted the health benefits of donating blood, which include stimulating blood circulation, reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes, as well as reducing excess iron in the body, among others.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.