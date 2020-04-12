DHA conducts preventive screening campaigns to combat COVID-19

By Dubai Media Office

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has conducted preventive coronavirus (COVID-19) screening campaigns in a number of areas in Dubai as part of its efforts to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

The Authority partnered with Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services and private healthcare providers including Medeor, Aster and Prime hospitals to conduct the screening campaigns.

The campaigns were launched as part of the Authority’s preventive plan, which prioritises highly populated areas where the virus can spread. Conducting the screening campaigns in these areas enables quick identification of positive cases and those in contact with them, and their separation from healthy people.

The DHA is continuing its preventive efforts to fight COVID-19 through tests conducted in its health facilities as well as its on-the-field screening campaigns. The Authority is also providing quality comprehensive medical care for positive cases based on internationally approved protocols for dealing with the virus.

