DHA doctors remove rare 33cm tumour from abdomen

By Wam

Doctors from the General Surgery Department at the Rashid Hospital succeeded in removing a rare 33cm tumour from the abdomen of an African expatriate.

Dr. Omar Al Marzouqi, General Surgery Consultant at the hospital, said the patient was admitted to the hospital after suffering from pain and bloating in his abdomen for more than a month.

"After conducting the needed medical tests we found that he had a large tumour, so we immediately prepped him to enter the operation theatre. The surgery took more than four hours. We were successfully able to remove the tumour and test it in the laboratory, where we found that the patient suffered from a rare intra-adnominal tumour called Mesenteric cyst (cavernous type)."

According to international published studies, a Mesenteric Cyst is a benign intra-abdominal tumour with an incidence of one case per 250,000 hospital admission.

Dr. Al Marzouqi said that due to its rarity, the symptoms and causes are unknown and so they are usually discovered by accident or during an abdominal radiological examination.

"We have come across a few cases of Mesenteric Cysts at the hospital but we have never seen a tumour this big. It was around 33cm long and 25cm wide. Since he had it for a whole month, it became attached to his colon, small bowel, as well as his main arteries and veins, which made the extraction very complicated but with Allah’s grace we are able to successfully remove it."

Dr. Al Marzouqi revealed that the patient was discharged after two weeks of treatment in good health.