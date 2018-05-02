DHA launches HASANA to integrate all health facilities in Dubai

With the aim of managing and containing the spread of communicable diseases, the Dubai Health Authority, DHA, has launched HASANA, an integrated electronic public health system for disease surveillance and management. The system will integrate all DHA and private health facilities in Dubai, to provide a single immunisation record for each individual in all health facilities in Dubai.

HASANA, which was launched on Tuesday at the School of Research Science will be used by all public health providers in Dubai – government and private – such as schools hospitals and clinics to manage immunisation, investigations and outbreaks. This integrated disease surveillance and management system linked to school health as it will aid schools in managing student’s immunisation and plan and deliver mass immunisation campaigns in school.

HASANA aims to provide all 281,577 private school students with immunisation records.

The total number of students who will be getting vaccination up to 16th May 2018, is 1,511 while the expected number of students to be vaccinated until the end of the Academic year of 2018 is 23,158.

Following the launch, Humaid Al Qutami, Chairman of the Board and Director General of the DHA said HASANA is an important addition to the overall projects and initiatives implemented by the DHA in order to preserve the health and life of the members of society and to reach a healthier and happier society.

Al Qutami highlighted the Authority's keenness to start this ambitious project in schools represents an important translation of the school health policy adopted by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.