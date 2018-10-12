DHA, Noor Dubai sign MoU to benefit patients with sight problems

By Wam

The Dubai Health Authority, DHA, and Noor Dubai Foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to benefit UAE residents who are suffering from critical eye diseases or chronic diseases that may lead to visual impairment.

The MoU was signed on the occasion of the World Sight Day, which falls on 11th October every year. The MoU was signed to support the foundation in providing treatment to people with visual impairment (such as diabetic retinopathy). It also aims to prevent the spread of diseases that cause blindness and educate the public about the causes of preventable blindness and how to avoid them.

Dr. Manal Taryam, CEO and Board member of Noor Dubai Foundation; and Salim bin Lahej, Director of the Moussadah committee and Head of the Healthcare Fund Office at the DHA; signed the MoU in the presence of Humaid Al Qutami, DHA Director-General.

Commenting on the MoU, Al Qutami said that the DHA is keen to collaborate with Noor Dubai to reinforce humanitarian work especially to reduce the burden of those at risk of going blind and to help alleviate their suffering. He also commended the efforts of both Noor Dubai Foundation and the DHA’s Healthcare Fund Office for their continuous efforts in supporting those in need and reinforcing a culture of giving and philanthropy in the UAE.

In turn, Dr. Taryam said, "Those eligible for treatment must be UAE residents who are in need and suffer from any critical eye disease or chronic disease that can cause blindness. As part of the MoU, DHA will provide consultation and treatment in its facilities, while Noor Dubai will provide the funding."