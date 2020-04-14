DHA’s ‘Dawa’ee’ service increases free medicine deliveries to 450 per day

By Dubai Media Office

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) said that its Dawa’ee service has increased its free medicine deliveries to an average of 450 per day.

DHA’s Dawa’ee service provides free medicine delivery across the UAE to the homes of elders and people of determination who require medicines on a regular basis to treat conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

The Authority revealed it has partnered with Talabat and Aramex to expand the Dawa’ee service to ensure that those who are most vulnerable to the coronavirus (COVID-19) receive their medication at home.

Dr. Ali Al Sayed, Director of the Pharmaceutical Services Department at the DHA, said that when the Authority initially launched the service last December, it was only covering Dubai. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has partnered with Aramex and Talabat to increase the delivery fleet.

Dr. Al Sayed said the Authority appreciates the support of Talabat and Aramex who have risen to the occasion to support the country in its fight against COVID-19.

