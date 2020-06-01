DHA to welcome customers back to its facilities across its range of specialities

By Dubai Media Office

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has begun implementing a new plan to gradually welcome customers back to its hospitals and health centres across its range of medical specialities, while simultaneously providing care to COVID-19 patients.

According to the plan, the Authority will resume non-urgent healthcare services which were temporarily suspended to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Younis Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Healthcare Corporation at DHA, said that since the beginning of the pandemic, the Authority has provided COVID-19 patients with comprehensive and quality medical and isolation services. He stressed that the Authority is committed to continue providing the highest standard of care across its facilities dedicated to COVID-19 cases.

He explained that coronavirus cases vary in severity and only 0.6 per cent of the cases require ICU care, while the remainder are mild and do not require hospitalisation. The mild cases only need isolation in facilities run by specialised DHA teams in partnership with the private sector.

The Authority has commenced operational procedures to gradually resume services provided in outpatient clinics and specialised departments across the DHA network while also providing telemedicine consultation. Concurrently, the DHA will work around the clock to fight COVID-19 and provide patients with comprehensive medical care.

DHA previously reduced non-urgent medical consultations at its facilities following the onset of the COVID-19 crisis as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the virus, Dr. Kazim said. At the same time, the Authority expanded existing services and introduced new ones including telemedicine services, homecare services, medicine delivery services and many others targeted at people with chronic diseases, the elderly and people of determination.

