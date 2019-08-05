DHA tours Expo 2020 Emergency Centre

By Wam

Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, DHA, has reaffirmed the authority’s keenness to fulfil its role in providing a safe and healthy environment before, during and after Expo 2020 Dubai.

Al Qutami made the statement during his visit to the Expo 2020 Emergency Centre, operated by DHA, on Sunday.

The DHA, an official supporter of Expo 2020 Dubai, announced last October that it will set up medical facilities at Expo 2020 to ensure the health and safety of the event, which is expected to attract around 25 million visits from around the world.

During his visit, Al Qutami said that hosting an event of this magnitude is a testimony of the capabilities of the UAE and represents the strong and positive role this country has internationally.

Al Qutami added that the DHA recognises the importance of Expo 2020 Dubai and is keen to fulfil its role of providing a safe and healthy environment before, during and after the Expo.

To do this, Al Qutami continued, the authority has formed a higher committee comprising of DHA leaders and specialists who are ensuring the preparedness of the emergency centres.

Al Qutami added that the authority has also put in place a strategy that connects all medical networks with one another using smart systems and added that the DHA has started implementing advanced training programmes to strengthen the capabilities of its medical teams and technical support staff to prepare and respond to any emergency promptly.

The DHA Director-General said that Expo 2020 Dubai provides an important opportunity to showcase Dubai's global competitiveness in the health field and to emphasise Dubai's position on the international medical arena.

He concluded by commending the efforts of the committee and DHA employees across the authority’s various sectors and departments who are sparing no effort in ensuring the success and safety of the upcoming international event.