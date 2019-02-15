Dhahi Khalfan discusses cooperation with Chairman of VPS Group

By Wam

Lt. General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of the Dubai Police and General Security, discussed with Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, CEO of VPS Group for Healthcare Services, the means of strengthening their overall cooperation related to providing the best healthcare and medical services to members of the Dubai Police, according to the best standards, as well as creating a healthy working environment.

This took place while Lt. General Tamim received in his office today Dr. Vayalil accompanied by Marwan Ibrahim Nasser, Director of the VPS Group in the UAE; Dr. Shajir Gaffar, Administrative Director, and Faiz Baramy, Relationship Manager, with the attendance of Brigadier General Ahmad Ateeq Al Maqoodi, Director of the Office of the Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and General Security.