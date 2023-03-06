Dhs400 fine for crossing the road from undesignated places in UAE

By E247

The Abu Dhabi Police have launched an awareness campaign to enhance the safety of pedestrians and drivers and to raise awareness of run-over accidents.

The campaign, which will last for a month, coincides with the Gulf Traffic Week. It also comes as part Abu Dhabi Police’s strategic priorities to enhance road safety and spread traffic awareness.

Commenting on the campaign, Brigadier General Mahmoud Yousef Al Balushi, Acting Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, stressed keenness of the Abu Dhabi Police in conducting field campaigns that contribute to educating pedestrians about safe crossing of the road and the adherence to light signals.

“The campaign seeks to urge pedestrians and drivers to abide by the traffic law, as its targets all segments of society of all nationalities, through awareness messages in Arabic, English and Urdu,” Al Baloushi added.

He further pointed to the efforts of the Department of Municipalities and Transport-Abu Dhabi in coordination with the police in enhancing the traffic safety of pedestrian through constructing bridges on internal and external roads, improving pedestrian crossings, providing passages controlled by light signals, and closing gaps in fences on roads to enhance public safety.

He also explained that the violation of not giving away to pedestrian on pedestrian crossing attracts a fine of Dhs500 and 6 points, while stopping at pedestrian crossing or parking in a way that interrupts pedestrian movement attracts a fine of Dhs400, in accordance with the Federal Traffic Law.

He also advised pedestrian to comply with the instructions when crossing roads, as the violation of failing to abide by traffic signals of pedestrian or crossing from undesignated areas attracts a fine of Dhs400, as per the Law.

