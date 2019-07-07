DLD opens Customer Training Centre at Customer Happiness Centre

By Staff

Dubai Land Department (DLD), aiming to benefit its customers, announced the opening of a Customer Training Centre at its headquarters Customer Happiness Centre.

This initiative seeks to strengthen strategic partnership with DLD’s partners and raise the level of customer awareness on the various services provided by DLD. The initiative will also help and train customers to use smart applications and benefit from them.

HE Sultan Butti bin Mejern, Director General of DLD, said: “This move comes in line with our keenness to support the government's vision to promote Dubai's quest towards being the smartest city in the world and enhance its position to surpass other cities by ten years. We contribute to this by deploying innovative solutions to bring our institutional performance to the highest levels and launching many smart applications that have contributed to the comfort and happiness of our clients. Therefore, we have seen that it is possible to increase the demand for these applications and spread awareness of their benefits and uses through the opening of this centre, where our staff trains customers on how to use DLD’s smart services and applications. "

Majid Saqr Al Marri, CEO of the Registration and Real Estate Services sector at DLD, commented: “The new training centre helps customers use smart applications instead of relying on traditional methods. We have introduced many innovative solutions to reduce the required time and effort, where customers do not have to wait to complete their transactions. This step comes as part of our initiatives to support the Dubai Paperless Strategy launched by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, in line with the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai’s Government into a fully digital government.”

The opening of the Customer Training Centre is a continuation of DLD's approach to providing new and fully developed projects and services to achieve its corporate objectives. The new project helps sustain the shift towards digital services as part of its efforts to ensure a safe, efficient, and appropriate experience for the needs and expectations of all DLD’s customers and investors.

The Dubai Paperless Strategy aims to build a perfectly integrated paperless government framework and an administration that sets solid plans and strategies to secure people's happiness and develop their communities to meet the requirements of the cities of the future.

According to the strategy, no employee or customer of the Government of Dubai will need to print any paper document beyond 2021.

Eliminating paper transactions will remove over one billion pieces of paper used in the Dubai Government every year, saving 130,000 trees and it will be saving customers more than 40 hours a year that would otherwise have been spent on paper transactions.