DLD uses Artificial Intelligence to verify ‘Ejari’ contracts

Dubai Land Department (DLD) has announced that it will be using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to verify ‘Ejari’ contracts. The new technology is part of DLD’s latest governance system for verifying lease contracts, and the AI will be used to correctly match contract signatures with those in the department’s database.

The new system is aligned with the ‘UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence’, which represents a new stage in the development of the UAE as the nation progresses toward global leadership by improving government performance.

Mohammed Yahya, Deputy Executive Director of the Rental Affairs Sector at DLD, said, "We at DLD are constantly looking for the best advanced technology solutions to prevent interference with the lease contract registration process. The new system will detect the presence of fake companies, especially those with no documented headquarters on their commercial licenses. These actions are part of our integrated initiatives that aim to enhance transparency across all operations, including those related to other economic sectors."

The new technologies will be used on all 2.5 million registered lease contracts in the ‘Ejari’ database to enforce governance and control over lease registration.